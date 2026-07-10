Douglas Pool League will host the inaugural David Addinall Youth Pool Cup at Bob's Bar this weekend.
The event, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday (July 25 and 26), will celebrate the achievements of Ballasalla’s IPA Senior World Champion David Addinall and introduce young people to pool.
While there will be a competition, the main aim is to encourage young people into the sport, helping them develop confidence, sportsmanship and new skills in a welcoming environment.
The weekend has been designed specifically with beginners in mind. Alongside the matches, players will take part in an introduction to blackball rules, learn match etiquette and have access to a dedicated coaching table.
Experienced league players will be on hand to demonstrate techniques such as breaking, cue ball control, screw shots, cushion pots and positional play.
Douglas Pool League boasts a large number of excellent players and many have volunteered their time to help pass on their knowledge to the next generation.
The event is open to all under-18s – a parent or guardian must attend – and entry costs £5 per player.
Prizes up for grabs include a due donated by Addinall, four hours of pool coaching, a voucher for 10 hours of table time, plus a £50 voucher for Oakhouse Gaming, suppliers of pool accessories.
Entry forms are available behind the bar at Bob’s Bar – hand it in with the entry fee.
For more information, email [email protected] or visit the league’s official website which can be found at https://douglaspoolleague.leaguerepublic.com/index.html
Alternatively, follow the ‘Douglas & District Pool League’ page on Facebook.
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Share your match reports, tournament results, player achievements, and upcoming events by emailing [email protected]
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