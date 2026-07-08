The KPMG Promenade Relay is taking place in Douglas this Friday evening (July 10).
The annual event, which begins at 6pm, is this year being staged in support of charity Isle Stand up to Suicide.
You can enter the event as a team of two (5km each), three (2.5km each with one running 5km) or four runners (2.5km each).
You can also enter as a solo runner, completing two legs (5km).
Minimum age of entry is 12 years, although it is recommended children be accompanied by an adult.
Entry fees are £40 for both corporate and non-corporate teams, while solo entries are £15.
Changes to team details can be made until 2pm on the day of the event. A link in the entry confirmation email enables you to re-edit your entry.
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