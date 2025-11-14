Port St Mary continued their impressive run in week five of the Isle of Man Rifle Association league with a hard-fought away win over Douglas.
The southerners triumphed 484-479, in a match shot on the one-spot electronic targets at the Sinclair Range in St John’s.
Last season’s individual champion, Ben Kelly, was the top scorer of the night with 98, while Hayden East, Port St Mary’s leading junior, also impressed with 96.
Elsewhere, Laxey took a commanding victory over visitors Castletown, 488–473, with Harry Creevy, Adrian Cowin, and Andrew Jessop all scoring 98.
Jessop, who clearly prefers the traditional 10-spot targets, joked that he was glad not to have to worry about pressing the match button during an electronic shoot.
At Sulby, the home team’s top shooters Orry Teare and Mark Cain both posted 97s, while Sandsiders’ Jean Quaye continued her fine run of form with 96.
Division One:
Douglas v Port St Mary
Dave Humphrey 97 Ben Kelly 98
Sam Jones 97 Donna Gardner 97
Christian Eaton 97 Tom Pirson 97
Dave Kneale 96 Ashley Gardner 96
Mark Osborn 92 Hayden East (Jr) 96
Total 479 Total 484
Laxey v Castletown
Harry Creevy 98 Trevor Taubman 96
Andrew Jessop 98 Richard Arthur 95
Adrian Cowin 98 Robin McFee 94
Gemma Kermode 97 Rhian Masson 94
John Wood 97 John Brewis 94
Total 488 Total 473
Sulby v Sandsiders
Orry Teare 97 Jean Quaye 96
Mark Cain 97 Steve Callus 94
Pete Faragher 96 Ian Kneale 91
Julian Teare 95 Kath Barrett 89
Mark Boyde 95 Phil Kneen 83
Total 480 Total 453
Division Two
Douglas v Port St Mary
Sharon Christian 91 Derek Kermode 95
Sam Cartwright 81 Les Crowe 94
Callum Grant 94
Luke Ennett 94
Ean Brewis 94
Total 172 Total 471
Laxey v Castletown
Stephen Curphey 86 John-Paul Bridson 92
Steve Gardner 92
Neil Masson 90
Duncan Watterson 90
Andrew Bell 84
Total 86 Total 448
Sulby v Sandsiders
Peter Webb 92 Julie Quaye 81
Tom Radcliffe (Jr) 89 Terry Green 75
Will Fenton (Jr) 89
Lizzie Radcliffe (Jr) 87
Darren Smith 85
Total 442 Total 156
Division Three
Port St Mary (Walkover)
Joseph Proffitt (Jr) 94
Josh Stewart 92
Kevan Kneale 91
Bree Cubbon (Jr) 88
Sophie Weldon (Jr) 82
Total 447
Sulby (Walkover)
Bob Radcliffe (Jr) 83
Justine McQueen 80
Total 163
After their latest victory, Port St Mary now sit two points clear at the top of Division One.
Sulby continue to perform well and will look to challenge the defending champions across all three divisions next week when they head south.
Douglas will hope to bounce back at Castletown, while Laxey, who are posting the kind of scores that win titles, take their scheduled bye week. —
JP BRIDSON
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.