The elements played nicely for the Halloween tournament at Castletown Lawn Tennis Club last week, so juniors and seniors were able to enjoy an afternoon of tennis without rain.
The juniors were in action first, with each mixed pair playing tight games in their Halloween costumes.
The standard of tennis was excellent all round but eventually Erin Blyth and Seth Hornby-Wheeler beat Darcey Garrett and Ryan Perera into second place. Spectators praised all the juniors for their great sporting attitude.
The seniors stepped up next resplendent in costumes ranging from Darth Vader to the Traitors and even a skull sprayed racquet!
Tournament organiser Neil Ronan ensured no-one had an easy afternoon with ‘trick’ and ‘treat’ cards for each match but made up for it with delicious, decorated cakes and pastries provided by Grayse Ronan.
The winners of the two groups of teams went head to head in a grand final which was eventually won by Mario Ovsenjak and Amanda Munro against their opponents, Neil Watterson and Sharon Jamieson.
Special mention also goes to Elizabeth Oberholzer playing alongside her dad, Herman, and doing very well.
Thanks as always go to Neil for organising this fun event. The next event at Castletown Lawn Tennis Club is the Christmas tournament on Saturday, December 6. All are welcome to attend – the cost is £2 per entry, with a draw for partners on the day.
- Calling all sports teams. We offer free publicity for local clubs and athletes in our newspapers and on our websites.
Share your match reports, tournament results, player achievements, and upcoming events by emailing [email protected]
Whether you're celebrating a big win, fundraising, or recruiting new players, we want to hear from you. Help us keep the Isle of Man’s sporting community informed and inspired - send us your sports stories today.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.