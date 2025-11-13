FC Isle of Man take on West Didsbury & Chorlton in the North West Counties Premier Division on Saturday evening at the Bowl.
The pair have become rivals since the Manx side’s maiden season in the English non-league system in 2021-22 and this weekend’s match is first time the two teams have met this season.
The two clubs are currently at opposite ends of the table, the Ravens sitting in 21st and West Didsbury in third.
The Greater Manchester side have won five of their last six games, while Rick Holden’s charges will be looking to bounce back after losing 2-1 at the hands of Pilkington at the weekend.
The narrow defeat was the islanders first in five games, a run of form that saw them move out of the division’s two relegation spots.
Following the weekend’s game, the Ravens have two away games on the bounce against Longridge Town and Prestwich Heys to round out the month.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.