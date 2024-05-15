In the ever-popular team event, eight teams competed for glory. The top end of the team event is usually dominated by leading lights from individual swim/bike/run backgrounds and this year was no exception with outstanding performances from swimming’s Josh Brooks, cycling’s Andrew Roche and running’s Alan Corlett, the latter leading his NSC Team 2 to victory in a collective time of 56m 47s alongside Maddie Hemuss and Gianni Epifani