Entries are now open for Manx Tri Club’s Supersprint teams relay.
The event, which takes place on Sunday, July 27, is based on the north end of Mooragh Park in Ramsey with first competitors off at 9.30am.
The teams of three will each complete a 400-metre swim in the Mooragh Park lake, a 6km bike ride along over Mooragh Promenade and a 2.2km run around the lake before handing over to their next team-mate.
A spokesperson for the organisers added: ‘The ethos of this event is not about who can go the quickest (though do go feel free to go quick as you can), but to get as many people involved in a accessible and friendly environment.’
The competition is for those over 15 and entries can be made online at https://www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?event_id=15595, close on July 20.
