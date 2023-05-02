Isle of Man Swimming Association’s Primary Schools Dolphin Trophy Swimming Gala takes place at the NSC tomorrow (Wednesday).
The gala is split into two events: large schools at 9.45am and the small and medium schools start at 1.30pm.
It is being supported again by Utmost International, for which the association is extremely grateful for.
In total, no fewer than 30 primary schools in the island are competing for the much-coveted Dolphin Trophy.
Many of the Isle of Man’s most successful swimmers began their competitive careers in the Dolphin Trophy. It’s highly likely that someone in this year’s event will represent the island at a future international event.
The enthusiasm of all the participants representing their school in the gala, together with the vocal spectators, always makes this an exciting event.