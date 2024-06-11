Isle of Man Golf hosted its annual island primary schools golf festival at the National Sports Centre recently.
Spanning a Friday afternoon, the festival brought together six local schools who each featured six to eight pupils along for a thrilling two hours of indoor golf games with scoring.
For those looking to test their skills, the festival featured a variety of putting and chipping games that catered to year six pupils using specially-designed golf equipment.
But the festival was not just about competition; it was also a fantastic opportunity to develop key life skills including honesty, integrity, patience and respect.
The event was the culmination of an extensive period whereby Isle of Man Golf have actively introduced the game to more than 500 local primary school children through five free sessions coordinated by PGA professional Andy Patterson.
The day embodied the spirit of community and sportsmanship that defines the Manx sporting nation and top spot overall went to Scoill Vallajeelt.
Isle of Man Golf aims to continue its work in introducing and bringing young golfers into the sport.
If anyone would like to find out more information, call Andy on 466996.
MOUNT MURRAY GOLF
Clubnight sponsored by the Spa at Comis got things underway at Mount Murray Golf Club last Wednesday.
This time it was another junior academy member who took to the winner’s enclosure in the shape of Caleb Kewley with an excellent 31 points for the 14-hole stableford.
This was on the back of another win in the junior competition a couple of days before when he scored another 24 points for the nine holes played.
Second place in club day went to the milkman Bob Quilliam with 27 points on countback from Rocco Spencer and Steve Broadbent who both had the same score. Thursday’s roll-up was won by Andrew Horne with a tidy 38 points, with Bob Love in second place with 33. Friday’s Race Day Bogey competition sponsored by NM Accounting Services was won with an excellent score of 1 up by hardworking competition secretary Greg Wenn.
Close behind on all square was captain Mike Christian, with third place going to Andy Kewley on 2 down.
In the associated Bank Holiday Order of Merit, Jackson Callow remains in the lead on 27 points with Wenn close behind on 25. The Okell’s Winter Series on Saturday was played in tough windy conditions on superb tricky greens which pegged scores back from their normal levels.
Peter Griffiths handled the conditions the best with an excellent 39 points, with Tommy Fenlon, Andy Kewley and Peter Smith all two points back on 37. Graham Hands completed the top five with 36. Callow remains the leader in the Okell’s Order of Merit on 43 points, with Garreth Roome in second place on 34. The DeanWood-sponsored monthly medal took place on Sunday off the white tees, again in quite tricky conditions.
But that wasn’t a problem for Paul Cilia whose 92-24=68 took first place ahead of Marc Harrison’s excellent 72-2=70 which was also the best gross score on the day.
In third was Peter Glover on 73-3=70, fourth was Bob Quilliam 90-19=71 and fifth was Garreth Roome 91-19=72 on countback from Bob Love 78-6=72.
Andy Kewley leads the associated Order of Merit on 23 points from playing partner Marc Harrison on 16. Coming up this week is a roll-up today (Thursday) and the POETS on Friday. The Okell’s Summer Series continues on Saturday and on Sunday the W A Kirkpatrick Trophy 36-hole Isle of Man Golf event is being hosted at Mount Murray, with the course being closed for the day.
The Mount Murray contingent will be glad of members’ support if you fancy cheering them on throughout the day.
BOB LOVE