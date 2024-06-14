Football fans have an exciting new venue to watch the upcoming UEFA European Championship over the next three weeks.
Starting tonight for the much-anticipated Scotland match, the North Quay will have an outdoor big screen for people to watch the game.
And from then on, all weekend games, as well as England and Scotland matches, will be shown on the screen positioned outside Noa at Market Hall/Santander Work Cafe.
The public viewing area has been organised by hospitality businesses on North Quay, in collaboration with Douglas City Centre Management, and the event is supported by the Domestic Event Fund, organised and run by Business Isle of Man, an Executive Agency of the Department for Enterprise.
The viewing area, which will encompass The Grand House, The British and KiKi’s, promises food and drink options, ensuring fans can enjoy the games in comfort.
The section of the North Quay where it’s being held is closed to traffic for the summer months, therefore people can spill out on to the road.
This initiative is the first of many events planned by the North Quay Collective, a collaboration of local businesses dedicated to bringing the community together through engaging and entertaining events.
A spokesperson for the North Quay Collective said: ‘We are thrilled to bring the first of what we hope will be many exciting events on the quayside.
‘With so many great businesses in one area, it seemed the perfect time to collaborate and build a calendar of events to bring new, exciting experiences to Douglas.’
The initiative aims to provide a communal space for Douglas residents to enjoy the Euros, fostering a sense of community and local pride.
Public viewing areas for major sports events have become increasingly popular, and this effort ensures that the residents of Douglas can partake in this growing trend.
Organisers have warned that under 18’s may attend the event, however must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
And alcohol not purchased within the event area may not be brought inside.