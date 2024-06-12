Former Isle of Man Golf Union president Joe Boyd passed away last week at the age of 75.
Over the years, Joe held various roles at all levels of golf at a local level and was recognised for his services to the sport by England Golf.
Former club Port St Mary GC paid tribute to Joe by saying: ‘It is with considerable sadness that the club learned of the death, earlier this week, of Joe Boyd.
‘Joe was a legend at Port St Mary Golf Club, having been both captain and president of the men's club. He was captain in 1980, followed by a term as secretary and then president of the club from 1991 through to 2007.
‘A low handicap golfer, Joe competed for the Port in Scratch League and was a past club champion.
‘Joe was always keen to support the club and not just on the golf course - he also took an active part in social activities and appeared on stage at concerts in the golf pavilion back in the day.
‘Manx golf as a whole owes a lot to Joe Boyd. He began his association with the Isle of Man Golf Union in 1978 when he became the southern club representative.
‘He was a junior golf organiser from 1990 and captained the Isle of Man team to a bronze medal at the Island Games in Jersey in 1997.
‘Joe also served the union as general secretary from 1998 and won the English Golf Union Volunteer of the Year award in 2008, as well as a lifetime achievement honour.
‘He went on to serve as president of the Isle of Man Golf Union in 2012.
‘Joe was a gentleman of the sport of golf and will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.’
His funeral details will be announced shortly.