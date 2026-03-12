The 2026 edition of the Three Legs of Mann navigational rally takes place around the island this weekend.
The event has attracted a field of 50 crews who will tackle a 360-mile route featuring no fewer than 30 tests across 36 hours.
The sixth edition will once again start at the TT Grandstand on Glencrutchery Road today (Friday) and will take in routes over the likes of Druidale, Port Erin and the Mountain Road.
There will be a two-hour rest halt before heading into leg two which features four sections utilising hilly roads and Jurby Airfield, as well as some of the island’s plantations.
Crews then make their way back to Douglas for the overnight halt before the third and final leg gets underway on Saturday morning, taking in several more closed roads tests before culminating at the TT Grandstand.
For more information, head to https://www.hero-era.com/rallies/2026/03/three-legs-of-mann-2026
