TT stars Peter Hickman and Davey Todd endured a dramatic time at the iconic Daytona 200 in America over the weekend.
Fourteen-time TT winner Hickman was aiming to better his fourth-place finish from last year, while Todd was making his debut.
Unfortunately, the latter crashed during qualifying and was declared unfit to continue for the remainder of the weekend.
His PHR Performance team-mate Hickman also crashed twice - including a high-side - during qualifying but started 12th on the grid.
He explained: ‘A little bit sore but, other than that, I’m ok really. The team did a fantastic job getting the bike ready after the first big crash.
‘We made it out into the time attack, we missed the first couple of minutes but there was a little blue haze of water coming out the bottom [of the bike] so unfortunately there’s been some sort of malfunction underneath and that’s what fired me over the top.’
He regrouped and made a strong start to the race itself, but an early red flag brought a race restart. When it resumed, a crash ahead forced the British rider to take evasive action, dropping him back to 25th.
Hicky fought his way through the pack and was up to 11th after the first pit stop aboard his Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.
Unfortunately, disaster struck during the second stop after an issue with the wheel quick-release system cost the team 12 minutes in the pits.
Hicky eventually rejoined seven laps down and crossed the line 29th after 200 miles at the iconic oval in Florida.
Fellow TT regular Gary Johnson finished 19th.
