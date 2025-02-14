Ramsey Rugby Club head west this weekend to take on Western Vikings in the Manx Shield at QEII High School in Peel.
Although the northerners won the last game 51-22, the score was only 20-17 at half-time and Vikings had fought their way back in.
But the westerners may not be quite so thick on the ground for this game. Ramsey will see the return of Sam Corlett and Jake Richmond who were both away last weekend and this will add a lot more zip to the backline and they should be too quick for Vikings.
Elsewhere, at Ballakilley Park in the south of the island Southern Nomads will take on Douglas Casuals in what could be a tight game.
The Casuals’ last outing was a win away at Ramsey and they were good for it too, but this game is likely to be determined by player availability.
Nomads meet Ramsey next week at Mooragh Park so they will want to put on a show against the Casuals this Saturday.
Elsewhere this weekend, Ramsey’s under-16s take on their Keighley counterparts at Mooragh Park on Saturday afternoon, kicking off at 2.30pm.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 15:
Regional Two North West
Northwich v Douglas @ Northwich
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Garstang v Vagabonds @ Garstang ko 12.30pm
Manx Shield
Western Vikings v Ramsey @ QEII High School ko 2.15pm
Friendlies
PDMS Southern Nomads v Douglas Casuals @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
Ramsey U16 v Keighley U16 @ Mooragh Park ko 2.30pm
DAVE CHRISTIAN
