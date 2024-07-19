FC Isle of Man has confirmed its 25-man squad that will play in this weekend's inaugural Summer Festival of Football.
The competition kicks off this evening (Friday) when the Ravens face Chester FC at the Bowl, kicking off at 7pm.
Radcliffe FC then play Lancaster City on Saturday afternoon at 3pm before a double header on Sunday, with Chester facing Lancaster at 10am before FC Isle of Man host Radcliffe at 4pm.
Paul Jones has named a 25-man squad as follows: Adam Adebiyi, Sam Baines, Luke Booth, Ryan Burns, Jamie Corlett, Tom Creer, Jacob Crook, Seán Doyle, Ryan Gartland, Danny Gerrard, Dan Hattersley, Ethan Hawley, Charlie Higgins, Adam Killey, Matt Lamb, Alex Maitland, Ronan McDonnell, Jack McVey, Luke Murray, Morgan Naylor, Dean Pinnington, Callum Sherry, Kyle Watson, Ste Whitley, Ben Wilkinson.
Four-game passes are available at https://fcisleofman.ticketco.events/uk/en/m/e/summer_festival_of_football while tickets will also be available on the gate for individual games: adults £12, concessions £6, junior £3.
Live streams will also be available for each game priced at £6 for non-members and £4 for members.