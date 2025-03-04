Four days of darts begins at the Villa Marina later today (Thursday) as the Isle of Man Dartshopper Darts Festival gets under way.
Organised by the England Darts Organisation, this weekend’s competition has drawn a record entry for the festival.
Darters from across the British Isles, continental Europe and the United States of America will join island players for 12 different competitions.
All will follow in the oche steps of past participants such as current world champion Luke Littler, Phil Taylor, Gary Anderson, Dave Chisnall, Steve Bunting, Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves.
The men’s and women’s masters events begin proceedings in the Douglas entertainment complex’s Royal Hall and Colonnade suite respectively at 8pm.
The action continues tomorrow (Friday) with the Classic competitions kicking off at 1pm. That day’s evening session will see the Open Mixed Triples and Disabled Classic competition begin at 8pm with games in the Royal Hall and Promenade suite.
A busy day on Saturday begins at 10.30am with play in the main Men’s Open. The women’s competition begins half an hour later at 11am, with the youth and disabled open events rounding out the day’s action with afternoon sessions beginning at 2.30pm.
The four-day festival comes to a close on Sunday with the men’s and women’s pairs in the morning at 9.30am.
The grand finals brings the weekend to a conclusion at 2.30pm. Entry to the various sessions is free of charge.
- The Isle of Man Darts Organisation will be hosting open single competitions on both Saturday and Sunday at the Rosemount pub in Douglas.
Registration takes place at 2 and 3pm on each respective day.