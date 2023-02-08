With the men’s island team in England Hockey Championship action this weekend, only one Rossborough Men’s Premiership match survives locally.
The game in question sees Bacchas B take on Castletown A in a fixture in which plenty of up-and-coming players will go head-to-head.
In Men’s Division One, Harlequins A face Valkyrs B in the top-of-the-table clash – this game could have it all and will show who just wants it that little bit more.
It’s derby day for Vikings with the C team going up against the B side which should be a decent match played in good spirits.
In Men’s Division Two, Bacchas Colts take on Castletown C in the 3.30pm match at Castle Rushen High School. The former will be hoping to stay in contention for the league and make the most of the trip down south.
Elsewhere in this division, Ramsey will want to keep the advantage on their side from last weekend and take it into the game against Castletown B.
In the Women’s Premiership, Vikings A will want to get back to winning ways when they face Castletown B at lunchtime.
This league also sees Valkyrs A take on Bacchas A who, having narrowly missed out on a point last weekend, they will be out to prove something this time around.
In Women’s Division One, Valkyrs B will hope to continue their quest for the title and should prove too strong for Bacchas C.
Ramsey A versus Harlequins will be the game of the day in this league - both have proven to be able to score goals, but who will concede less?
Elsewhere, Vikings B have come close to gaining that win they need in the last few games – can they clinch it against Bacchas B on Saturday?
In Women’s Division Two, Ramsey B will take on Castletown C in Ramsey at lunchtime in what could be the week where some of the teams start to edge away from the rest.
Vikings C had a good win last weekend but will face a tough test against Valkyrs C this Saturday in a game that promises more goals for both teams.
Castletown D will face a Harlequins B side aiming to claim a point or two to kickstart what has been a mixed season so far for the latter.
In the under-15s league, the game of the day will be Vikings heading north to take on Ramsey Rogues and Rascals.
The two teams have had players grow through the season and go onto senior hockey so they will each be hoping to bring through some more new young talent.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 11:
Rossborough Men’s Premier League
12.35pm Bacchas B v Castletown A @ KWC
12.35pmVikings A v Ramsey A @ the NSC
Rossborough Men’s Division One
12.35pmHarlequins A v Valkyrs B @ QEII
2.05pmVikings B v Vikings C @ the NSC
Rossborough Men’s Division Two
2.05pmRamsey B v Castletown B @ CRHS
3.35pmCastletown C v Bacchas Colts @ CRHS
Rossborough Women’s Premier League
12.35pmVikings A v Castletown B @ the NSC
2.05pm Valkyrs A v Bacchas A @ QEII
Rossborough Women’s Division One
3.35pmBacchas C v Valkyrs B @ QEII
11.05amVikings B v Bacchas B @ the NSC
2.05pmHarlequins A v Ramsey A @ RGS
Rossborough Women’s Division Two
11.05am Valkyrs C v Vikings C @ QEII
12.35pmRamsey B v Castletown C @ RGS
12.35pmCastletown D v Harlequins B @ CRHS
Under-15s League
11.05am Harlequins v Castletown Sabres @ CRHS
2.30pm Castletown Sharks v Valkyrs @ KWC
3.35pm Vikings v Ramsey Rogues & Rascals
@ RGS
England Hockey Championships
5pmIsle of Man U14 Girls v Bowdon @ Altrincham Boys GG
------------
Sunday, February 12:
10.30am Isle of Man Men v Brooklands
@ Wilmslow HC