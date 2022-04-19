Remaining titles likely to go down to the wire

With only two games remaining for most teams, it is unlikely the remaining MHA hockey league titles will be decided this weekend.

It is much more likely that the outcome of championship races will be confirmed either next midweek or the following Saturday. One league that could in theory be decided this weekend is the Rossborough Men’s Division One. If Bacchas B can overcome a plucky Vikings C side and Castletown A lose to Harlequins A, then Bacchas will take home the title on account of their superior head-to-head record.

But if Bacchas B somehow lose and Town A defeat Harlequins A then the southerners will move into the driving seat for the final weekend.

There is nothing separating the two sides at the moment with both sides on 18 points, but Bacchas have a superior head-to-head record meaning the title destination is in their hands.

Rossborough Men’s Premier League cannot be decided this Saturday and will go down to the wire, but a major step could be taken towards the title in midweek when Bacchas A and Vikings A play their postponed fixture.

Bacchas A currently sit two points clear but if Vikings win they will move level on points and take the head-to-head record to move them into first place. This weekend Bacchas A have the easiest fixture when they face relegated Valkyrs B, while Vikings A need to make sure they do not become distracted when they face Ramsey A.

Elsewhere, Vikings B travel to Peel to take on Valkyrs A.

Castletown B may sit second in Rossborough Women’s Division One, but they remain favourites for the title after taking over the head-to-head record against their title rivals Harlequins. Both of these sides have comparatively easy fixtures, with the bottom two teams in the form of Bacchas B and Valkyrs C facing the top two this weekend.

With the southerners’ game in hand scheduled to be played in midweek next week, they could take over the top spot before the final round of fixtures.

The closest title race of them all is taking place in the Rossborough Women’s Division Two with three sides fighting for the title.

Vikings C currently sit top of the table but they only have one more match to play and must rely on second-placed Bacchas C dropping points in order to take the title.

Bacchas C take on Castletown C this weekend and, although the southerners are well capable of causing an upset, it is Bacchas who take the favourites tag and will likely take the lead in the league this weekend.

Castletown Colts, who currently sit in third place, could take top spot if Bacchas C lose but this Saturday marks the Colts’ last game where they take on Ramsey B so they will be watching closely for the results the following weekend.

With the current league leaders not playing this weekend, they could see themselves end the day in third place.

Rossborough Men’s Division Two has now been decided, with Harlequins B taking the title before the Easter break, while Bacchas Colts have also secured second place some five points ahead of Valkyrs C.

With very little left to be decided, you could be excused for thinking there isn’t much to play for in this league but all six teams will be fighting for every bit of honour and points that they can get and will be no less entertaining.

Saturday, April 23:

England Hockey Championships

Tier 2 quarter-finals

11am IoM women v Liverpool Sefton @ NSC

Rossborough Men’s Premier League

12.30pm Valkyrs A v Vikings B @ QEII

2pm Ramsey A v Vikings A @ RGS

2pm Valkyrs B v Cronkbourne Bacchas A @ QEII

Rossborough Women’s Division One

11am Valkyrs C v Castletown B @ QEII

3.30pm Bacchas B v Harlequins @ NSC

Rossborough Men’s Division One

2pm Harlequins A v Castletown A @ CRHS

3.30pm Vikings C v Bacchas B @ QEII

Rossborough Women’s Division Two

11am Bacchas C v Castletown C @ CRHS

12.30pm Castletown Colts v Ramsey B @ CRHS

Rossborough Men’s Division Two

12.30pm Harlequins B v Bacchas Colts @ NSC

3.30pm Castletown Colts v Valkyrs C @ CRHS

3.30pm Ramsey B v Bacchas C @ RGS

Rossborough Mixed Under-16s 2

12.30pm Valkyrs v Vikings @ RGS