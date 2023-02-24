Former Isle of Man Weekly Times journalist Andy Swales has put together a book tracing the history of the local table tennis scene during the 1970s and 1980s.
He began planning and researching the publication in early 2020 with the aim of completing it by the end of the same year.
After journeying to the island in February 2020 to visit the Manx Museum and start his research, his progress was interrupted by the Covid lockdown.
The information he collected from old newspapers kept him busy until August, but then had little choice but to down tools.
After almost 12 months of not being able to visit either the Manx Museum or British Library in London, he was ready to resume his ‘work’.
The publication has finally been written, designed and now printed by local firm Words and Spaces. It is 156 pages of A4 size.
In his introduction, the author states that as the Swinging Sixties was ending, table tennis in the Isle of Man began to enjoy a much-needed renaissance, following many years of inactivity.
Although the sport had been popular in the years immediately after the Second World War, there followed a lengthy period when organised table tennis in the island appeared to be dormant.
For more than a dozen years, from the second half of the 1950s and throughout much of the 1960s, there is no evidence of any competitive table tennis being played.
In January 1968, 21-year-old Richard Davis organised a tournament at Pulrose Youth Club that attracted players from all over the island. This event helped to kick-start a new era of Manx table tennis, one that would continue to grow and expand over the next few decades.
Harold Wilcock won the men’s singles, beating John Radcliffe in the final, while teenager Linda Crowe won the women’s event with victory over Harold’s wife Maureen.
Harold also won the men’s doubles with Ramsey sports shop owner Johnny Mead, as well as the mixed with Maureen.
The aim of the book was to focus on the Isle of Man Table Tennis Championships and league seasons, as well as celebrate the clubs, venues and characters from those two decades.
It also includes a selection of photos and newspaper clippings within the pages, which Andy hopes will refresh the memories of those who played table tennis in the Isle of Man during this period.
Those interested in purchasing a copy, there will be two distribution points available initially.
Publisher Andrew Corlett has had 100 copies printed to be distributed free of charge among those who played table tennis on the Isle of Man during the 1970s and 1980s, plus any family members of those who did and are maybe no longer with us.
This coming Saturday, March 4, he will be in the car park at the rear of the TT Grandstand in Douglas for 30 minutes to hand out copies between midday and 12.30pm from his vehicle (a blue Cayenne).
More copies will also be available the following Wednesday (March 8) downstairs at the National Sports Centre from 6.30pm to coincide with the regular weekly league matches. There are two sessions of matches on the night, one starts at 6.30pm, the other at 8.15pm.
Please ask to speak to one of Maggie Mulhern, Malcolm Lambert or Ken Mitchell who will have reserved books for pick-up.