Manx boxer Mathew Rennie maintained his unbeaten pro-career record on Saturday night, beating the previously undefeated Efstathios Antonas.
The Commonwealth Youth Games silver medallist beat Antonas 59-56 on points at Liverpool’s Olympia.
Speaking after the bout, ‘Magic’ Rennie said: ‘It was a good test for me, a test that I needed. My last couple of fights I’ve had it my way but Efstathios come to win, he wasn’t there to get turned over, he was there to win.’
Rennie has previously said this a ‘career defining year’ for him and he’s got off to it in the best possible way.
Speaking after the fight, Rennie said it was a ’50-50 fight’ that had grabbed the crowd’s interest, with his interviewer suggesting it could have even topped the bill.
He said: ‘I think after Covid, we’ve kind of get to that now where you have to take a chance sooner than normal.
‘That was a fight we didn’t have to take, but the only way you get better is by taking flights like that, if I was to fight a journeyman, I probably would have won 60-40 and I’ve probably learned more there.
‘I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but when you got 5/6 and 0, you need these little tests to bring you on and that’s what this was.’
Ever the Manxman, Rennie was keen to thank his travelling support who had gone from the island to watch the bout. Having overcome his latest challenge, Rennie said he is going to sit down with his manager and plot where they go next.
‘My goal is to win a title in the summer so that might mean having one more in May then a title in July.
‘My management team have mentioned there could be slots coming up on the TV which would be an amazing platform for me - whether it’s DAZN, Sky, BT or Channel Five, that’s where I need to be and where I feel a belong.’