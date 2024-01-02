Barry Kinley scored a double success in Ramsey Motor Cycle Club’s New Year fun trial on Sunday.
After early rain, which had led to the postponement of the cycle hamper race a few miles away at Jurby because of flooding, the trial went ahead at West Kimmeragh, Bride in reasonable conditions.
A total of 28 riders took part, with 20 in the hard/easy pairs (drawn after the event), plus eight more on the hard course solely.
Kinley had the best ride of the day over three laps of eight sections dotted round the former sand and aggregates quarry.
His loss of five on a new 300cc Beta dovetailed perfectly with Mark Moyer who had the best ride on the easy route with three separate dabs.
Kinley dropped a three on his final visit to section two, observed by off-road stalwart Dave Pearce, and two single dabs on the greasy climb out of section six in the woods observed by Julie Barker.
Riding his Montesa 4RT, Moyer cannily made a quick getaway and rode at the head of the field before the sections deteriorated. That ultimately proved a very wise move, especially on a couple of the climbs in the woods bordering the farm on the southern side of the venue.
They finished well clear of all-rounder Grant Thomson, who dropped 15 on the harder route, and Scott Dawson who had the second best loss of six on the easier versions.
It was close for third place with Nigel Sharp and Danny Cain dropping a combined 55, one fewer than Summer Peters and Sammy Ball.
The hard/hard pairs class saw Will Cawte and Andrew Cubbon edge home first with a combined score of 80, nine fewer than Aaron Smith and Owen Chestnut, the latter on his sister Alice’s 80cc Beta.
The parent/child pairs class saw a repeat win for Barry and Nathan Kinley from 12 months earlier.
Young Nathan, aged just 10, was competing in only his second trial of the year as he is more keen on football. He lost 39 marks on the easy route aboard his small-wheel 80cc Beta, but added to his father’s five it still secured them a 17-mark advantage over Mike and Gemma Kerruish, with Michael and Joe Cannan a close third on 69.
Graham and Jack Christian were fourth, both on the tougher subs.
RESULTS
Hard/Easy course pairs: 1, Barry Kinley and Mark Moyer five + three = eighth marks total; 2, Grant Thomson and Scott Dawson 15+6=21; 3, Nigel Sharp and Danny Cain 17+38=55; 4, Summer Peters and Sammy Ball 35+21=56; 5, Michael Cannan and Gemma Kerruish 39+28=67; 6, Graham Christian and Nathan Kinley 34+39=73; 7, Liam Barker and Joe Cannan 53+30=83; 8, Mark Barker and Daryl Cain 38+49=87; 9, Kaytlyn Adshead and Immy Millward 16+88=104; 10, Harrison Doyle and Mike Kerruish 78+33=111.
Hard/Hard course pairs: 1, Will Cawte and Andrew Cubbon 19+61=80; 2, Aaron Smith and Owen Chestnut 34+55=89; 3, Alex Bottomley and Jack Christian 68+51=119; 4, Dylan Cain and Russ Millward 54+68=122.
Parent/Child pairs: 1, Barry and Nathan Kinley 5+39=44 ; 2, Mike and Gemma Kerruish 33+28=61; 3, Michael and Joe Cannan 39+30=69; 4, Graham and Jack Christian 34+51=85; 5, Mark and Liam Barker 38+53=91; 6, Dylan and Danny Cain 54+38=92; 7, Dylan and Daryl Cain 54+49=103; 8, Andrew Cubbon and Owen Chestnut 61+55=116.