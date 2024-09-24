Ruby McCubbin has been confirmed as the 2024 ACU British Women’s Trials intermediate class champion.
At 17 years old, the Port Soderick teenager was the youngest in her class and after competing at all 11 rounds in the championship she finished four points ahead of runner-up Niki Louis of the Scunthorpe Motorcycle Club.
Riding a 200cc Beta, McCubbin finished on the podium in each round of the UK-based series, winning two outright. Studying for a sports diploma at UCM in Douglas, she is a member of the successful Team Station Garage squad of riders.
Two rounds of the British championship were held back-to-back at Knock Froy, Santon in late June.