Vagabonds won big in Women’s NC2 North (South) at Ballafletcher on Saturday afternoon.
They celebrated International Women’s Day with a 56-5 win against Littleborough in front of sponsor Gallagher and patron Lady Lorimer.
There were four tries each from Freya Crowe and Maylyn Campbell and it’s difficult to look past either for player of the match, but it would be remiss not to mention the eye-catching performance from openside flanker Sandy Dawson who was a constant breakdown threat.
Captain Leona McGovern got the scoreboard moving in the eighth minute when Littleborough were caught running out of defence. McGovern ripped the ball free and popped to Sammy Macdonald who in turn found Crowe clear on the right and her pace did the rest.
On quarter of an hour, Crowe was in again. Littleborough were attacking deep in the Vagas 22 but were turned over.
Commitment to attack meant there was nobody defending and, when the ball was shipped wide, Crowe lit up her burners and scorched downfield for an 85-metre try. Macdonald converted for a 12-0 lead.
Between 18 and 24 minutes, Vagas hit a purple patch with three unanswered tries. Maylyn Campbell broke clear for the first and, when she was brought down short, Greeba Taisia was on her shoulder to finish.
Three minutes later Taisia punched through the defence and thundered downfield. She was stopped short this time but had Crowe as back-up and she claimed her hat-trick with just over 20 minutes played. Macdonald converted for a 24-0 lead.
The third came from a Jules Harrison break. She looked to be coasting in but a try-saving tackle from Littleborough’s Molly Williams denied her. From the ensuing scrum though, Vagas took the ball against the head and Campbell launched from the base to score.
With the final play of the first half, Littleborough made a breakthrough. Devon Newell made the hard yards into Vagas’ 22, the ball was recycled and, after Niamh Clegg was felled just shy of the line, wing Charlotte Lever wriggled her way over the line to score and leave the half-time lead at 29-5.
Any thoughts of a comeback were immediately discounted two minutes into the second half when Harrison powered through the centre channel and her offload found Campbell who went in for her second of the game.
Three minutes later and Campbell was through again, this time popping to Crowe who bagged her fourth of the game.
Littleborough by now were almost done, but Vagabonds weren’t and the pressure was continuous. Skipper McGovern raced in from halfway to add more misery to Littleborough’s woes.
Moments later Campbell went in from close range to complete her hat-trick and two minutes from the end she added a fourth to round the day off.
The two sides meet again in Rochdale next Saturday which may give a different scoreline. Littleborough’s play indicated a team which is much better than this result suggests and Vagas will find it a little tougher to win away.
Results
Saturday, March 8:
Regional Two North West
Crewe and Nantwich 20-25 Douglas
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Ormskirk 67-17 Vagabonds
Women’s NC 2 North (South)
Vagabonds 56-5 Littleborough
MEC Crossfield Tens
Match one - Ramsey 39-17 Castletown
Match two - Ramsey 28–22 Castletown
DAVE CHRISTIAN