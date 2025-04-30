The curtain comes down on the rugby season this Saturday with a familiar-looking line-up in the Manx Cup final, multiple winners Douglas going up against Vagabonds.
The action at Ballafletcher gets underway at midday with a women's and girls touch rugby event.
This is followed at 1pm by a friendly game between Southern Nomads and an Isle of Man Barbarians side, with the grand finale due to kick-off at 3pm.
It would be totally wrong to label Douglas as anything but the red hot favourites. They won their three round robin games 64-0, 50-5 and 87-7, the latter of which was against Vagabonds.
It may well be that Vagas have a stronger side this time around and the berth in the final will be a big driver for the players, but the size of the job in hand is likely to be too much on the day.
Vagas were solid against Southern Nomads on Saturday in a game that ended up being a straight shoot-out as to who would play Douglas after Ramsey withdrew from the competition last week.
Number eight Tom Gascoyne and stand-off Dan Bonwick both had excellent games, but there were others.
Jon Ferguson got around the park as well as being tough in the tight and Cal Donnell carried impressively as usual.
But Douglas have a balance between pace and power: Liam Kirkpatrick, Blake Snell and Mark Oldfield can give both from the forwards, the Martin twins Craig and Kyle add zip to the backline and Harry Hewson at centre is deceptively elusive.
Douglas have class in every position and on their bench, therefore they will surely be too much for Vagas.
Fixtures
Saturday, May 3:
Manx Cup finals day @ Ballafletcher
12pm - Women’s/girls touch event
1pm - Nomads v Barbarians
3pm - Vagabonds v Douglas in the Manx Cup final
DAVE CHRISTIAN