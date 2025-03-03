Douglas Rugby Club lost at home to Bowdon in Regional Two North West at Port-e-Chee on Saturday afternoon.
The Manx side took a three-point lead into the third quarter of a riveting match but, despite an element of scrum and lineout domination, the hosts couldn’t bank any league points against the title protagonists.
A won two, lost two record at Port-e-Chee in the last four years would ensure Bowdon’s eye wouldn’t be distracted by the title race and, when Nathan Robson thumped over a 43-metre penalty kick with only three minutes on the clock, the first scrum revealed a definite Douglas advantage.
That edge didn’t materialise into territory though, and Douglas mostly spent the next 30 minutes pinned back in defence where man of the match flanker Blake Everson was omnipresent.
Only in the 36th minute were Bowdon able to register points, a testament to the thoroughness of Douglas resistance rather than the paucity of the away side’s attack.
Terrance Longworth’s conversion for 3-7 saw in the half-time break before Kyle Martin set Port-e-Chee alight six minutes into the second period with a blistering run to the Bowdon try line.
Robson converted for 10-7 and the Manx team took a semblance of control for the next five minutes by picking off Bowdon lineouts and driving through the forwards.
Two Douglas scoring chances came and went, instigated by full-back Jonty Cope and carried on by winger Cal Dentith, but as Douglas attacked closer to the scrum, a dropped ball gave Bowdon a 61st-minute opportunity in the hosts’ backyard.
Bowdon flanker Cameron Lack hammered on and number eight Liam Connolly surged under the posts for Longworth to convert and make the scoreline 10-14.
Owen Carvin subbed Ralph Clarke and Conor Garland stepped in to the second row to maintain the pressure up front, the lineout continuing to be a rich source of possession as Liam Kirkpatrick and company filched the extras, but Bowdon escaped again in the 69th minute as Nathan Ovien barrelled through.
Having learnt first-half lessons via Cope’s blistering counter-attacks, Bowdon surrendered less territory with the boot and put the onus on Douglas to make space for their creative backs.
But when a promising Douglas move broke down, Bowdon fullback Ciaran Connolly crossed the line, Longworth converted and it seemed a long way back at 10-28 with four minutes left even for a losing bonus point.
The home team made a decent fist of it in the latter stages, sending hooker Gihard Visagie diving over in the corner, but the missed scoring chances earlier were the deciding factors and it was Bowdon who returned home with the points.
Douglas squad: Ralph Clarke, Gihard Visagie, Phil Cringle, Blake Snell (captain), Harry Cartwright, Mark Oldfield, Liam Kirkpatrick, Blake Everson, Nathan Robson, Josh Duncan, Harry Hewson, James Ross, Kyle Martin, Callum Dentith, Jonty Cope, Owen Carvin, Conor Garland, Bryn Snellgrove.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
Results
Saturday, March 1:
Regional Two North West
Douglas 15-28 Bowdon
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Bury P-P Vagabonds
Manx Shield
Western Vikings 15-52 PDMS Southern Nomads
Friendly
Douglas Casuals 5-19 Ramsey