Mid-week games in Manx rugby are relatively rare but, in order to fit in all the Manx Cup fixtures, there will be three this season.
Douglas beat Southern Nomads in the first and face Ramsey at Port-e-Chee on Thursday (tonight) in the second.
With two wins from two the hosts have maximum points and a generous points difference means they’ve probably already qualified for the final on May 3.
Ramsey are one from one and a win against Douglas would probably get them into the final too, although they do meet Vagabonds in next week’s mid-week game and have another shot then.
Douglas cantered to a win Saturday against a Vagabonds side decimated by injuries and they should be in decent shape for this game.
Ramsey, however, were mauled somewhat by New Brighton in the weekend’s Cheshire Vase Final in Chester.
Kieran Kneale and Josh Leece both picked up game-ending knocks and are looking doubtful for this game.
Sam Corlett stepped in at scrum-half after the Leece injury and put in a solid shift, so is likely to continue in the nine jersey.
Joey Callow and Matt Livesey didn’t travel last week so could step up as could youngsters Kyle Shnier and Ffinlo Corkill who similarly didn’t travel.
Douglas are of course the overwhelming favourites and should win this game leaving Ramsey needing points against Vagabonds next Wednesday to be sure of a place in the final.
Easter Fixtures:
Thursday, April 17
Manx Cup
Douglas v Ramsey @ Port-e-Chee ko 6.45pm
Saturday, April 19
ABC Challenge
Vagabonds v New Brighton @ Ballafletcher ko 2.15pm
Sunday, April 20
Friendly
Douglas v New Brighton @ Port-e-Chee ko 4pm approx
DAVE CHRISTIAN