Douglas end a seventh season of level six league rugby at Blundellsands where runners-up Waterloo have ceded the Regional Two North West title to Birkenhead Park.
September saw Waterloo win 6-9 at Port-e-Chee, the difference stemming from no pre-season matches available to Douglas.
Nine of that Douglas squad are now unavailable or injured, but with level six guaranteed for next season, coach Phil Cringle wants to finish on a high in Liverpool.
Skipper Blake Snell recovers from a shoulder injury, scrum-half Kyle Martin is unavailable as is front-row man Rob Todd. Owen Carvin steps in for Todd and Craig McGee covers the back-row conundrum effectively, while Cal Dentith should fill in at number nine.
Simon Hoddinott and Sam McCord remain the form men up front.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT