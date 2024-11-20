Douglas return to Port-e-Chee this Saturday for their latest match in Regional 2 North West.
The first of the return league matches, albeit slightly out of synch, brings Salford side Eccles to the island.
Harking back to round three in September, Douglas travelled to Eccles and brought home two bonus points in a 33-28 loss. That gritty performance set up the crushing 53-6 scoreline against Vale of Lane a week later at Port-e-Chee.
The win over the Manx side remains Eccles’s sole win to date this season, but don’t be fooled by that league table stat.
Only four points off league leaders Waterloo at Blundellsands, Eccles largest losing margin was also against Bowdon in round one, and last week they came away from Altrincham Kersal with a losing bonus point to stay 11th and six points shy of Douglas in eighth.
Squad news is yet to be available at time of press, but given injuries the hope is Douglas don’t come to regret being amiable hosts and agreeing to a fixture shift from its original December 21 slot.
A full-strength Douglas at home would have to be favourites, but Eccles will want to keep Northwich at bay who are only four points adrift of them at the foot of the standings.
- Douglas host Crewe and Nantwich next Saturday, November 30 to complete a race home ‘double header’ before away games against Winnington Park and Widnes in December round out the year.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT