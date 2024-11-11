Douglas moved into the realms of mid-table with a 32-13 win over Northwich at Port-e-Chee on Saturday.
The Manx side set about leaving no crumbs of comfort for the Cheshire side who currently prop up the league after relegation last season from Regional One.
The Manx made a dream start to round eight of Regional 2 North West after fielding one of their strongest starting XVs to date and raced to a third bonus-point win in formidable style, although possibly at a cost.
Inside the first minute, Bryn Snellgrove hoisted a long diagonal kick from the Douglas half towards Sam McCord, and the Douglas winger took it cleanly at full pace to beat the first defender.
McCord handed off the second prospective tackler, and a third, before blasting over in the corner for a sensational 40-metre score.
Northwich took 10 minutes to get into their stride and Harry Naylor stroked a penalty over. The home side, however, soon turned the screw.
Front-foot ball after flanker Mark Oldfield snaffled possession and lock Harry Cartwright produced an offload in traffic, gave Kyle Martin the opportunity to keep up his scoring record to sprint in and put Douglas 12-3 up after Snellgrove’s conversion.
Richard Bell off the bench for prop Ralph Clarke was to be significant, and a second Naylor penalty trimmed the lead to 12-6 at the break.
The second 40 minutes mainly belonged to Douglas.
Nifty Liam Kirkpatrick footwork after Gihard Visagie and Percy Hampton drove on put Northwich on their heels.
Front-row man Simon Hoddinott appeared in the wide-left channel, and slick hands put him into space for a 50th-minute try with barely a hand laid on him. Snellgrove once again converted.
Douglas kept up the pressure with an edge in the scrummage, and were disruptive at the lineout where Northwich were previously secure.
Two penalties were converted by Snellgrove with typical aplomb and 25-6, but then a triple whammy hit Douglas in the 65th minute.
Defending strongly on their own goal line, Hoddinott and McCord hit Curtis Finnigan from both sides as the Northwich ball carrier surged beneath the posts to score, resulting in a clash of heads between the Douglas players, medical attention for both and immediate substitutions.
With Kirkpatrick hobbling off with a leg injury at the same time, a rested Clarke was recalled, and Cal Dentith and Blake Everson were brought on from the Douglas bench with around 10 minutes remaining to defend a 25-13 lead.
The visitors belief was growing in gaining a losing bonus point, or more, but when they chose a punt downfield to relieve some pressure, a Douglas counter took shape as fullback Martin put his foot on the gas.
Dentith motored up in support off the wing, and his sublime line and step took him away from the cover defence and over the line to score under the posts for the bonus-point try.
Snellgrove’s 12-point contribution leaves Northwich slipping to 12th with no losing bonus consolation, and Douglas on 19 points in a three-way tussle for sixth and hoping the friendly fire injuries are soon mended.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT