Peel Golf Club welcomed Gary Alliss to be the guest speaker at the captain’s men’s dinner on Friday.
He is the third generation of professional golfers in his family and his father Peter opened the clubhouse at Peel in 1977.
It was a pleasure to be able to see Alliss Jr stand in front of the plaque by the clubhouse door which commemorates the opening by his father.
The dinner was attended by captains of other local clubs along with current island champion Robert Noon.
Captain Allan Bashforth hosted the evening and welcomed members and guests to a very enjoyable evening, with vice-captain Nige Rawlinson undertaking master of ceremony duties.
In his speech, Allis took members on a trip down memory lane detailing his family encounters throughout their golfing careers, from his grandfather's time spent in Berlin, his memories of his father hosting Pro Celebrity golf on the BBC and to his own role as a PGA master professional.
In his own speech, Bashforth thanked all those who supported him in his year as skipper and to the Fairway who provided the catering on the evening. He also thanked all who came to the dinner and a toast was made for the continuing success of the club.
On Saturday the club held a four-ball betterball competition, with 50 teams competing.
The winners were Steven Webster and Alan Kneale who ended on 45 points, giving them a one-point win over runners-up Bob Jones and Nigel Shimmin.
Anthony Saunders and James Lee were third, losing out to Jones and Shimmin on countback.
The men’s competitions on Saturdays revert to individual formats for the next few weeks, starting with a club stableford this weekend. There are still places for any members wishing to play by booking on the tee reservation system.
JOHN MARSHALL