Douglas’ good home form continued in Regional 2 North West with a 37-14 win against Altrincham Kersal and a try bonus point to boot.
The sides felt each other out for the first 15 minutes which remained scoreless until the first real chance for points arrived when the visitors were caught offside 40 metres out.
While the kick was long, it was in line with the posts and Bryn Snellgrove made no mistake.
Five minutes later Craig McGee thundered through a gap and set Douglas up with field position inside the Altrincham 22.
The catch-and-drive lineout kept the defence honest and when the ball was moved wider, Sam McCord punched through the line to score under the sticks. Snellgrove added the extras and the Douglas lead was suddenly 10-0.
Ten became 13 just after the half hour when Snellgrove added his second penalty of the afternoon and as the half drifted to its conclusion his attempt at a third paved the way for a late try.
The 40-metre penalty attempt came back off the left upright but with Douglas chasing hard, Altrincham were unable to clear the ball.
The Douglas pack roared into life and had two attempts at a catch-and-drive lineout. The first one came to nought but the second delivered a try for Craig McGee. Snellgrove converted and Douglas were 20-0 ahead at the break.
Less than two minutes into the second half Harry Hewson worked his magic to find space where there was none.
He stepped and swivelled through the defensive line to score from close range and once again Snellgrove converted.
Four minutes later, the Douglas kicking machine added a further penalty to make it 30-0 with Douglas seemingly cruising and having very little to do defensively.
Kersal then came late to the party.
With 15 to play they finally won some possession in Douglas territory.
A midfield penalty went to the corner and they opted for the catch-and-drive lineout, with number eight Chris Roddy going over for the try which was converted by Patrick Roberts.
Five from the end, the Cheshire outfit attacked again and use the pick and go tactic through their pack. The move was finished off when Roddy dived in from close range for his second, again converted by Roberts.
This gave Altrincham a sniff of a try bonus point and they swarmed forward but conceded a midfield penalty because of over exuberance.
Snellgrove rifled this into the corner to give Douglas a chance.
The lineout was overthrown, but Douglas were able to recover possession and prop Simon Hoddinott smashed over the line to secure a try bonus point for his team and kill off any revival from the visitors. Snellgrove almost inevitably added the conversion.
Douglas travel away to Burnage this Saturday, with their next home game against Northwich on November 9.
DAVE CHRISTIAN