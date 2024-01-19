Port St Mary's Patreece Bell has been called up for Ireland's 31-man squad for the forthcoming Under-20 Six Nations Championship.
London-born Bell, who plays for Sale Sharks, is set to make his debut for the Irish after switching allegiance from England, having been previously capped for them at u18 level.
The former Castle Rushen student played his junior rugby in the island for Southern Nomads and the Isle of Man's sevens team before completing his sixth-form studies at Kirkham Grammar School in Lancashire.
The tighthead prop joined Sale's development programme here in the island at the age of 15.
Ireland open their campaign away in France before back-to-back home matches at Virgin Media Park against Italy on Friday, February 9 (kick-off 7.15pm), and Wales on Friday, February 23 (kick-off 7.15pm).
Coach Richie Murphy’s youngsters will then go head-to-head with England at the Recreation Ground in Bath on Friday, March 8 (kick-off 7.15pm), before concluding the tournament against Scotland in Cork on Friday, March 15 (kick-off 7pm).
The Ireland U-20 squad have been building towards the Six Nations through a series of camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, while challenge matches against Italy, Munster Development and Leinster Development over the Christmas period have aided preparations.