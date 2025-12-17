Vagabonds Rugby Club’s women’s team is to be sponsored by Döhle Yachts for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.
The club say this partnership marks an exciting step forward for the women’s squad as they continue to grow in strength, numbers and visibility both on and off the island.
Former Vagabonds player Sally Aston, now head of client relations at Döhle, visited the team last week to present their brand-new match shorts featuring Döhle as a main sponsor.
The team was delighted to welcome her back and to celebrate a partnership that supports the continued development of women’s rugby at the club.
Aston said: ‘With being a previous Vagabonds player and seeing how much the team are growing and thriving on and off the island, we are very excited to be part of supporting their rugby journey.’
Vagas women continue to expand, welcoming new players each season and establishing themselves within the Women’s NC2 North (South) league.
Their ambition to grow the women’s game in the island has been further boosted by increased interest following the recent Rugby World Cup, inspiring more women and girls to engage with the sport.
For more information about the club, either email [email protected] or visit the club’s website which can be found at https://vagabondsrufc.rfu.club/
Alternatively, follow either ‘Vagabonds Rugby Club’ or ‘Vagabonds Ladies & Girls Rugby Page’ on Facebook.
