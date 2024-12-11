Douglas Rugby Club play their penultimate league match of the year on Saturday when they travel to Cheshire in Regional Two North West.
The Manx side return to the home of Widnes RUFC at Heath Road for the first time since November 2016, the season Douglas achieved promotion in to North West One.
Widnes only arrived as Counties One champions last campaign, and at Port-e-Chee in September skipped away with a 13-15 win after Douglas dominated much of the 80 minutes.
A bonus point win now separates Widnes in fifth and Douglas in eighth in the league standings, but Douglas can travel with confidence given recent form and availability despite last weekend’s game away at Winnington Park falling foul of Storm Darragh.
Gihard Visagie, Ralph Clarke and Simon Hoddinott in the front row, skipper Blake Snell and Harry Cartwright in the second row, and Mark Oldfield, Blake Everson and Liam Kirkpatrick in the back-row constitutes a powerful eight.
Recent signing Nathan Robson’s performances at scrum-half continue to blossom, and his guidance will be key given either James Ross or Josh Duncan will be outside him.
Harry Hewson, Sam McCord, Kyle Martin and Cal Dentith will doubtless feature, and there’s no avoiding the tantalising prospect of a first away win of the season for the Port-e-Chee outfit.
The Manx side round out 2024 with a home game against Eccles on Saturday, December 21.
Douglas resume their season on January 4 with a trip to Lancaster and Vale of Lune.
Vagabonds’ women’s side resume their campaign on the same date with Leigh the visitors to Ballafletcher.