There were tries aplenty in rugby's Manx Trophy on Saturday with Ramsey’s Reds beating Southern Nomads Green 87-34 at the Mooragh Park and Western Vikings beating a Castletown/Eastern Barbarians side 74-10 at QEII.
Brandon Atchison poached four at Ramsey and there were two tries apiece for Henry Swithinbank, Nathan Robson, Josh Corteen.
Jake Richmond, Brayden Roche and Kieran Kneale also got one each.
Atchison also kicked 11 conversions.
Paceman Tony Quinn ran in two for Nomads whose other tries came from George Collister, Sean Christian and the irrepressible Orry Watterson. Mark Young concerted two.
At QEII with Nomads’ Whites in short supply, the Eastern Barbarians switched venues to make up the numbers and support.
Morgan Armstrong-Paton was unaffected by this and ran in four tries anyway. Other Viking scorers were Chris Brew (2), Josh Hockney, Will Leighton, Ed Creasey, Ryan Burke, Gary Stephenson and Paul Wheeldon with Ryan Burke converting seven.
Ian Marks and Harry Corrin both went over for the visitors.
Results: Saturday, January 21
Regional 2 North West
Douglas 21-32 Anselmians
Women’s NC1 North West
Eccles 0-29 Vagabonds
Ravenscroft Manx Trophy
Western Vikings 74-10 Castletown & Eastern Barbarians
Ramsey Reds 87-34 Southern Nomads Greens
Reports in Tuesday's Examiner.