There were differing outcomes in the Cheshire Bowl for Isle of Man sides Southern Nomads and Western Vikings on Saturday.
Nomads picked up a 46-34 fine away win at Port Sunlight while Vikings conceded their fixture against Oldershaw.
There were tries for Nomads throughout the team.
Tony Quinn and Harry Whitehouse bagged two each with supporting scores from Ste McHugh, Rob Craine, Harry Brereton and skipper Finn McGregor.
Mark Young converted three of these.
In the other Bowl tie, Vikings conceded which gave Oldershaw five points and the lead of the league phase of the competition.
The two English clubs have played each other in an opening round with Port Sunlight running out 40-38 winners at nearby Oldershaw.
