Storm Darragh derailed Southern Nomads’ first attempt to play Oldershaw in the Cheshire Bowl so all southern fingers will be crossed for them this week as they head to Merseyside on Saturday.
The Bowl is played between four teams on a league basis, with the top two making the final.
Nomads have beaten Port Sunlight and Western Vikings already and look on course to book a place in the final.
Only two points from this game in Wallasey will guarantee that regardless of other results.
But Oldershaw need five points to be sure as Port Sunlight and Western Vikings have an unplayed fixture and the former side have an outside chance of making the final too.
Oldershaw play in the same regional league as Port Sunlight, but they are next to bottom in the standings and haven’t had the greatest of seasons, winning only two of their 11 matches.
Nomads’ season has, by contrast, been quiet but domestically they bagged an away win at Ramsey just after Christmas which is a rare feat indeed.
The southerners have a workmanlike pack, experienced half-backs and a hard-running backline led by skipper Finn McGregor.
They are a good match for most at this level and should take at least the two points they need from Oldershaw and quite possibly more.
Fixtures
Saturday, January 25:
Regional Two North West
Winnington Park v Douglas @ Winnington Park ko tbc
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Vagabonds v Fleetwood @ Ballafletcher ko 2.15pm
Cheshire Bowl
Oldershaw v PDMS Southern Nomads @ Oldershaw ko tbc
DAVE CHRISTIAN