Vagabonds Rugby Club’s men’s side head off island to Ashton-under-Lyne this weekend for their third of four away games in March.
The Manx side lost 32-24 to the Greater Manchester side in the home leg which means that away points are probably unlikely.
That said, Ashton aren’t that far ahead of the Manx side in the standings. Points scored are not significantly awry, but points conceded does show a big gap with Vagas having suffered a couple of big reversals.
The Ballafletcher outfit have four games left this season, including this one, but only one is at home. Their prospects for more points look slim, although an away game at Dukinfield is looming which could be their best chance.
The season finale against promotion-chasing De La Salle is definitely not one to savour and Vagas’ record is perhaps a good indicator that the divisional organising committee got the composition of the league wrong.
Two have already dropped out and Vagas, along with a famous rugby name Orrell, are struggling.
This year started with points for Vagas back in January but the jam-packed fixture list has created injury issues for them and they have since struggled to recover.
The very fact that this game is away will also add working commitments into the equation.
Much will depend on who is available to travel and whether any of the walking wounded have recovered.
The Ballafletcher leg was competitive enough and there could yet be away points.
Fixtures
Saturday, March 15:
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Ashton-under-Lyne v Vagabonds @ Ashton
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Littleborough v Vagabonds @ Littleborough
DAVE CHRISTIAN