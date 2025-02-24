Vagabonds recent good run of home form in Counties 3 ADM Lancashire/Cheshire came to an end on Saturday as they lost to visitors Ashton-under-Lyne.
It was a tight enough game at Ballafletcher but the Manx side just lost out 24-32 to the Greater Manchester outfit.
Vagas took an early lead through a Tom Gascoyne try converted by Cam Findlay, but Ashton then pulled one back before former Ramsey player Dave Keenan crossed for the home side.
Findlay’s second conversion gave Vagabonds a 14-5 lead.
Ashton, however, then grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck and ran in four unanswered tries to lead 14-27 at half-time.
Despite Vagas pressure after the interval Ashton grabbed another.
With 15 minutes to play Keenan bagged his second of the game and with 10 to play replacement Josh Modin went in for Vagas’ bonus point. The comeback however stopped there.
The Manx side remain second bottom of the standings, with Ashton now seven points ahead of them in 10th spot in the 12-team league.
The islanders now have a run of four away fixtures ahead of their final league match of the season against Colne & Nelson at Ballafletcher on March 29.
Vagabonds head to Bury on Saturday afternoon, with games at Ormskirk, Ashton and Dunkinfield to follow ahead of the Colne match.
Vagabonds women’s side lose at Bury
In Women’s NC2 North (South) there was no luck for Vagabonds as they lost 29-17 away at Bury on Saturday.
The in-form Maylyn Campbell went in for two of Vagas’ three tries with Becka Hicks getting the third.
Sammie Macdonald converted two of the three.
The result will leave Vagas in fourth with only two to play, but their chances of a top-two finish have dwindled considerably after the weekend’s defeat.