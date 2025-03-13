It’s an away trip to Littleborough for Vagabonds women this week after a thumping 56-5 win over the same opposition in Women’s NC2 North (South) at Ballafletcher on Saturday.
Borough’s last home win was at the end of January when they walloped Winnington Park.
A quick check of the team sheet that day shows something very similar to the squad which faced Vagas at Ballafletcher, although there are a couple of different names too which suggests they may be tougher at home.
Number eight Niamh Clegg was a tower for Borough last week, as was Devon Newell on the flank, although they were clipped somewhat by a Vagas back row which were relentless.
Sandy Dawson tackled everything in front of her and was aggressive over the ball, while Greeba Taisia and Maylyn Campbell bagged no fewer than five tries between them. Add all that to Freya Crowe’s pace out wide and Vagas will be tough to bet against.
As always with away games though, availability is the issue. At full strength Vagas will be hard to beat but it won’t take much to give the Rochdale side hope of a home victory.
A win could give secure the Manx side third place in the standings. They would move to second but Eccles have an extra game to play and are likely to finish runners up to champions Leigh on current form.
Fixtures
Saturday, March 15:
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Ashton-under-Lyne v Vagabonds @ Ashton
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Littleborough v Vagabonds @ Littleborough
- Reports and results from the weekend’s rugby matches will appear in next week’s edition of the Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
More rugby also online at www.iomtoday.co.im/sport
DAVE CHRISTIAN