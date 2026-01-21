Only two weeks after Douglas Rugby Club’s 34-21 win against Burnage at Port-e-Chee, the postponed October fixture against the same opposition looms at Varley Park on Saturday.
While the Manx side could consider themselves unfortunate not to take all the points at Winnington Park last week, Burnage eked out a 19-18 win against Northwich to stay in sixth place.
The last visit to Burnage in October 2024 saw Douglas pinch a try-bonus point on the 4G playing surface and only a slow start in that match cost them a better result.
Injuries will have a say in selection. Ethan Kermode remains on the unavailable list and Blake Snell joins him after a knock at Winnington Park.
Owen Carvin’s leg injury will keep him out for a while yet, Craig Martin has another week before safely resuming his availability and Jack Wallis faces a fitness test.
On the plus side Liam Kirkpatrick returns, Mark Oldfield could make a welcome return to the squad and Brandon Hass will make his second appearance in the front-row.
With fourth-placed Vale of Lune hosting league-leaders North Ribblesdale in their re-arranged match, there’s a chance Douglas could stretch their advantage in third place given a fair wind on Saturday.
FIXTURES
Saturday, January 24:
Regional Two North West
Burnage v Douglas @ Burnage ko tbc
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads v Western Vikings @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
