In Women’s NC2 North (South), Vagabonds recorded their second away defeat of 2026, losing 32-24 at Didsbury Toc H.
Lauren Ellison led the way for Vagas with two tries, the others coming from Lois Mooney and Bea O’Neill, with birthday girl Sammie Macdonald adding two conversions.
Vagas remain fourth in the standings.
RESULTS
Saturday, January 17:
Regional Two North West
Winnington Park 24-19 Douglas
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire
Oldham 27-19 Ramsey
Vagabonds 7-41 Fleetwood
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Didsbury Toc H 32-24 Vagabonds
