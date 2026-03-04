With four rounds of the regular season to play in Regional Two North West, this weekend Waterloo travel to fifth-placed Douglas Rugby Club who are in the play-off hunt for promotion.
The visitors’ incentive will be to make amends for the 21-25 loss inflicted by the Manx side in November and get out of the relegation play-off spot they currently occupy.
Recent form for both sides is patchy, with Douglas winning two from six so far in 2026 and Waterloo winning two from five.
Widnes are coming up on the rails in sixth by virtue of five points gained at Altrincham Kersal last week, and their next round is at Burnage whom they beat in November.
There is only a five-point margin between Douglas and Widnes, so any points buffer accrued before the Port-e-Chee outfit visit Widnes later this month could be vital.
Kick-off this Saturday is at 1.45pm.
TONY WILSON-SPRATT
