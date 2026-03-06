It’s Women’s NC2 North (South) this weekend on International Women’s Day and bottom side Bury are the visitors to Ballafletcher.
Vagas won the reverse fixture 26-15 back in November and, with some big home support, they’ll be looking for the double as they try and accumulate points to try and pull a late surprise on the league’s leading group.
They should pick up maximum points too, with Bury winless all season, but that could cause overconfidence.
New year defeats at Macclesfield, Didsbury and Winnington Park have seen Vagas just hang onto fourth place.
But third-place Macclesfield have to play leaders Sale shortly and face a trip to Ballafletcher before the end of the month which could see Vagas overtake them.
Last time out, Vagas’ line-up was unconventional to say the least. Corinna Daly at 10 was unusual but she filled in well, ensuring tries from her backline and bagging one herself too.
But home advantage should see a more familiar look. Lauren Ellison is likely to return and Becky Dunne too, which should allow Bea O’Neill to slot into the back row again.
If all the home strike power is available, Vagas should pick up a win here.
FIXTURES
Saturday, March 7:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Firwood Waterloo @ Port-e-Chee ko 1.30pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Orrell v Ramsey @ Orrell ko 1pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Bury @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Hartford Holmes Manx Shield
Western Vikings v PDMS Southern Nomads @ QEII ko 2.15pm
