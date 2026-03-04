Ramsey Rugby Club dip back into the first phase of Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire this weekend when they head to Orrell for the final game.
The fixture was postponed because of bad weather a few weeks ago but, as points carry from the first phase of the competition to the second and Orrell are in with a shout of promotion, they were especially keen to have the game played.
The Manx side started the ‘Minor Conference’ phase of the competition with a big defeat of Dukinfield at Mooragh Park but since then they have lost twice: Douglas Celts in the cup and Vagabonds in last week’s double header.
To be fair to Josh Corteen and his men, they didn’t play badly in either defeat. They were simply beaten by teams which played a smarter game when it mattered.
Corteen’s squad is comparatively young and they are learning from experience, which is the hardest teacher of the lot. Experience always gives the exam before the lesson and Ramsey have been found wanting twice.
Last week they missed Matt Meechan and Brandon Atchison who are both powerful runners and could have made a difference if available. Hooker Ben Hardman had a fine game at Vagabonds but didn’t finish because of a shoulder niggle which means fingers will be crossed this week hoping for a speedy recovery.
The two sides have met six times previously, with Orrell winning five, but they haven’t faced each other for more than six years, which is a long time. Ramsey’s last win was at Mooragh Park in 2014.
A victory for Orrell will push them onto 48 championship points and keep them right in the mix for a league title or a promotion place. It seems likely too though, but as Dukinfield discovered, you can’t ignore a Ramsey side no matter how their results look.
FIXTURES
Saturday, March 7:
Regional Two North West
Douglas v Firwood Waterloo @ Port-e-Chee ko 1.30pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire
Orrell v Ramsey @ Orrell ko 1pm
Women’s NC2 North (South)
Vagabonds v Bury @ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm
Hartford Holmes Manx Shield
Western Vikings v PDMS Southern Nomads @ QEII ko 2.15pm
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.