Douglas Rugby Club travel to third-placed Crewe & Nantwich this Saturday, having played the top two on consecutive weekends.
Achingly close to turning over leaders Bowdon last week, you have to say third-time lucky with the squad growing stronger.
Front-row man Jack Loughnane may be unleashed and any semblance of the form Douglas showed against Bowdon will put the pressure on Crewe and Nantwich, a team recently risen to level six.
It could be too soon for Luke Hyland to return, but Luca Simmons is proving an able number 10.
With Liam Kirkpatrick regaining match fitness and back-row options in abundance with John Dutnall, Wilf Kermode and Percy Hampton alongside skipper Blake Snell, Douglas have a fair shout at precious points on the road.