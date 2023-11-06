A half-time 5-3 scoreline at Birkenhead Park’s ground said much about the Douglas defence as the Wirral side dominated possession in the opening period.
Currently with the third-best defence statistics in Regional Two North West, circumstances ruled Douglas would make changes to the advertised team.
Ralph Clarke was off the bench and Angus Wheeler (hand) and Brett Pyke (head) were added to the injury list after 50 minutes.
Luke Hyland’s penalty, and the first of Park winger Adam Roscoe’s two tries, tied up a tense first 40 minutes where Douglas standout Craig McGee was at the core of resistance.
Centre Willie du Randt and prop Niall Grant crossed before Roscoe added his second in the 50th minute, Park’s Nick Baldwin kicking three conversions and a penalty as Park rumbled on in the tight.
Phil Cringle and Percy Hampton’s introduction briefly altered the narrative as skipper Blake Snell and forward Liam Kirkpatrick kept Douglas on the front foot.
Sam McCord’s strength took the Douglas winger over to keep the embers burning. Hyland added the extras for 29-10, but Park stay level at the top of Regional Two North West with Bowdon as Douglas slip to ninth in the league table.
Douglas XV: Rob Todd, Sean Garland, Ralph Clarke, Liam Kirkpatrick, Craig McGee, Angus Wheeler, Wilf Kermode, Blake Snell (captain), Spencer Cope, Luke Hyland (vice-captain), Guy Barrons, Luca Simmons, Brett Pyke, Sam McCord, Josh Duncan, Percy Hampton, Kyle Martin, Phil Cringle.