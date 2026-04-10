Former Wales and British Lions player Andy Powell will be the guest of honour at Vagabonds Rugby Club’s annual awards evening next month.
The presentation evening will take place at the Ballafletcher clubhouse on Saturday, May 23.
The 44-year-old played for a number of rugby union clubs during his 16-year career, most notably Cardiff Blues, Wasps, Leicester and Sale, as well as briefly switching codes to play for Wigan Warriors in rugby league.
He also played internationally for Wales on 23 occasions, as well as being part of the 2009 Lions tour.
The Vagas’ awards night will get underway at 5.30pm, with food being served from 6.15pm before the presentation begins at 7pm. Speeches plus a Q&A session with Powell will follow.
Tickets costing £50 per person – which includes food – are available to purchase from Rob Martin on 455832 or by visiting the following link: https://buytickets.at/vagabondsrufc/2074275
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