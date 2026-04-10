Douglas Rugby Club is hosting a junior festival at Port-e-Chee this weekend.
The Manx outfit will welcome four teams who are travelling over from England and there will be approximately 300 involved in the event.
Winnington Park, Vale of Lune, Dinnington and Birkenhead Park are bringing over a raft of players ranging from eight years old to under-13s who will be involved in multiple fixtures throughout the weekend.
The tournament gets underway at midday on Saturday and organisers are seeking volunteers to help with the running of the event.
Anyone who can spare an hour or two can head down to Port-e-Chee and get kitted out with a DRUFC high-vis vest from the clubhouse and help make the visitors welcome.
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