In the Counties Three Minor Conference, both Ramsey and Vagabonds rugby clubs have home ties this Saturday as the season enters its final couple of weeks.
Ramsey face Ormskirk at Mooragh Park, while Vagas entertain Hoylake at Ballafletcher.
The northerners and the Lancashire outfit met back in October at the Mooragh. The visitors trailed 30-5 at half-time before a second-half fightback saw the game finish 42-24 to the visitors.
Josh Corteen’s Ramsey side have since picked up a couple of wins but have struggled with injuries for the past month.
Corteen himself has had a niggly hamstring, Jake Richmond has a shoulder knock, Ffinlo Corkill a broken cheekbone and hooker Ben Hardman another shoulder problem.
Micheal Flynn will also be missing this week so a Hardman return would be welcome news for the front row.
Ormskirk haven’t gone as well as expected in the Conference though, having lost at Dukinfield and at home to Hoylake. Depending on personnel, this could be an opportunity for Ramsey to get some points with only two more league games left to play.
Hoylake could be a lucky omen for Vagas.
They picked up their first points of the season in a 19-19 draw away on the Wirral back in November. Hoylake have since picked up a little and are probably favourites to take the conference title.
They’re unbeaten so far and in second place, but leaders Colne & Nelson will fall off when points from phase one are carried over and could leave Hoylake in pole position.
Vagas are gathering momentum. They’ve beaten Ramsey and Colne & Nelson plus they only just lost out at Congleton.
They were nine points adrift of Hoylake in phase one so the odds are against them but with only two games remaining there’s still a chance, as long as they win this one.
The squad has been performing well too. Skipper Bonwick is back to his best, Cam Findlay is kicking well and youngster Jake Dunsmore had taken his chance in the first team with two tries in two games. This could be Vagas’ game.
Douglas Celts home in on Manx Shield title
It’s the Celts final fixture in the Manx Shield this Saturday when they take on Western Vikings at Ballafletcher.
A single point from the game would probably be enough for the Celts and any more than that will definitely give them the title. They’ve lost only two so far and will deserve the win.
They do, however, have to beat Vikings first.
Ed Knight’s men have run the Celts close once already and will be no pushovers.
Knight and Harry Goodwin both have league experience with Vagabonds, as do Juan and Harvey Callister with Ramsey, so there’s plenty of snap in the squad depending on who is available.
The Celts though, led by Percy Hampton, have experience too and from a little higher up the pecking order so should be too strong on the day.
Fixtures: Saturday, April 11
Regional Two North West
North Ribblesdale v Douglas @ North Ribblesdale ko 3pm
Counties Three ADM Lancashire/Cheshire Minor Conference
Ramsey v Ormskirk @ Mooragh Park ko 1pm
Vagabonds v Hoylake @ Ballafletcher ko 12.30pm
Hartford Holmes Manx Shield
Western Vikings v Douglas Celts @ Ballafletcher ko 2.15pm